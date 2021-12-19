Desi dadi grooves to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

New Delhi: A video of a 63-year-old dadi dancing on Harrdy Sandhu Bijlee Bijlee has proved that age is just a number. The clip of Ravi Bala Sharma grooving to Bijlee Bijlee has gone viral online and the internet absolutely loves it.

The viral clip features desi dadi grooving enthusiastically to Harrdy Sandhu’s trending song. This is not the first time Harrdy Sandhu’s catchy number, Bijlee Bijlee, is being used in a video online, in fact, Instagram is totally obsessed with it.

The 63-year-old grooving to the trending number is just too good to miss out on. Desi dadi’s upbeat moves and energy may make you want to stand up and shake a leg as well.

Watch the viral video here:

As soon as the video hit the internet it went crazy viral and the netizens showered it with likes and comments. The video had garnered more than 3 lakh views online till now. “So well done,” a user said. Another user commented, “Lovely, beautifully performed.”

