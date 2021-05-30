हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Desi jugaad

Desi Jugaad! Man turns his motorcycle into a bubble amid COVID-19, watch video

A man modified his motorcycle into a bubble, a video of him has gone viral on social media. 

A man modified his motorcycle into a bubble, a video of him has gone viral on social media.

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus, many cities are facing lockdown. In such a scenario many people in rural areas are coming up with their own innovative solutions to stay safe and avoid the disease.

One such ‘desi jugaad’ for staying safe is going viral where a man turned his bike into a ‘bubble service’ to protect himself against COVID-19 and help ferry passengers safely

A video posted on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma showed the man driving his ‘bubble bike’. The video showed that man’s bike had a makeshift structure of iron rods on it, over which plastic sheets were draped. 

Not just this, the person riding the pillion was sitting at an arm’s length from the driver on a chair that was mounted at the end of the bike. People are coming up with various ways to be safe, this is a desi jugaadu example of it. 

Tags:
Desi jugaadViral videoBubble bikeCoronavirusCOVID-19
