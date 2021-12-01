हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Desi jugaad: Man uses steam from pressure cooker to dry hair! Watch viral video

The video which has gone viral shows a man using the steam from a pressure cooker to dry his hair. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is full of life hacks and while most of them leave us in awe, some are better not to be tried. What we call 'desi jugaads' involves innovative ways of making life and everyday tasks easier. 

One such video of a 'desi jugaad' has left the netizens in splits. The video which has gone viral shows a man using the steam from a pressure cooker to dry his hair. The short clip displays a man combing his fingers through the hair while someone’s hand is visible holding a cooker that is releasing steam. 

Have a look at the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@black_lover__ox)

The video posted on November 1 on Instagram has garnered 5,75,260 likes. It cannot be determined where the video was taken. 

While most of the users commented with laughter emojis on this  'jugaad’, one concerned user wrote, “That cooker will blast.” 

It is advised that users should not try to perform this act anywhere. 

