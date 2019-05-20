close

DMRC asks Game of Thrones fans to use headphones in metro while watching finale

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday asked the fans of the epic fantasy drama, 'Game of Thrones' travelling in the Delhi metro to use earphones while watching the finale episode in the metro, in a bid to make sure that they don't cause inconvenience to their fellow commuters.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC tweeted, "Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others. If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones." Posting an animated sketch of Sansa Stark in the series, DMRC wrote, "Sansa is catching up on the train of thrones. She uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa."

The character of Stark is played by actress Sophie Turner. The drama that first premiered on HBO in 2011, ended on Sunday after a total of eight seasons and 73 episodes. Game of Thrones is based on American author George RR Martin`s epic fantasy series, 'A Song of Ice and Fire'.

