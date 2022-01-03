हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Dog gives homeless man much-needed hug in viral video, leaves netizens in tears- Watch

“This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs,” reads the caption of the video.

Dog gives homeless man much-needed hug in viral video, leaves netizens in tears- Watch

New Delhi: It's a popular saying that dogs are man’s best friend, and today we have a clip for you that can prove this. A video is doing rounds on social media platforms, in which a dog can be seen sneaking in and cuddling a homeless man for all the right reasons. 

A video clip of a dog hugging an old homeless man has surfaced online and is melting thousands of hearts online.

In the viral video, a man can be seen sitting on the pavement on the streets, when a dog approaches and starts hugging the stranger in an attempt to comfort him. This surprises the homeless man and he hugs the doggo back, and they embraced each other until the end.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter on December 30, 2021, and went crazy viral within a few days. Currently, the clip has over 5 lakh views, thousands of heartwarming comments and likes. “This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs,” reads the caption of the video.

After watching the video, the netizens flooded the comments box with their reactions. “Actually, I think this is something that needs to be seen for two reasons. First and foremost, an example is that homeless are still people in need of love and affection. Secondly, to show animals are awesome and love unconditionally,” a user pointed out.

