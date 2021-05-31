हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral video

Dog owners run in opposite directions to claim 'favourite owner' tag, watch what happens next

Dog owners are using the trick of running in the opposite directions to know who is the favourite person of their dog and the trick is trending all over Twitter. 

Dog owners run in opposite directions to claim &#039;favourite owner&#039; tag, watch what happens next
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Dogs make the best companion of humans with their unlimited sloppy kisses and never declining loyalty. 

And If you pet a dog with a sibling, parent or partner then you try to be its favourite and also compete to achieve that tag.

The same competition is trending all over the globe among dog owners to claim the title of favourite owner.

It is said that the dog will try to run behind the person it loves more. So dog owners stand with their dog in the middle and run in the opposite direction and wait for the dog to choose its way.

But when a dog loves its owners equally it gets confused and remains at the same place and looks for both of its owners innocently.

This trick is trending all over Twitter and users are awestruck with the loyalty of dogs. Watch:

The trend is extremely popular and is being used by counless social media site users. By the way the video went viral, netizens definitely approve of this as the best was to find who is the favourite.

 

