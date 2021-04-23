Dog shows exemplary courage to save drowning pup, video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi: Dogs are certainly one of the most reliable beings on the planet. Be it loyalty or courage, the canines have time and again proved why they are the most loved pets. And they have done it again.

In a video that has now gone viral, a dog can be seen displaying a tremendous feat of courage as he saves a drowning pup who fell into a swimming pool.

The 59-second clip has been viewed more than 6.3 million times on Twitter and has garnered close to 3 lakh likes.

In the video, a puppy can be seen strolling beside a pool, when suddenly it falls into it. Another dog, a bigger one, having witnessed this ran to the rescue. It puts in great effort to pull up the pup and hence saves the day.

Check out the viral video here:

Security cameras caught something pretty amazing. We don’t deserve dogs... pic.twitter.com/kLnRmZ4xDk — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 20, 2021

The netziens were amused by the laudable effort of the dog and heaped a lot of praise.