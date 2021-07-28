‘Don’t be a minimum parent’: CBSE’s The Family Man meme wins internet

Now when the CBSE students are gearing up for the results of class 10th and 12th, the board has, in its own way, decided to tell the parents a word of caution. CBSE teased a meme asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’ and not to be very anxious about the results. In the same tweet, the board has asked the parents and the students to stay calm and hopeful.
The results are likely to be announced soon and the students would be hoping for good grades that could help them in further studies.
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
The meme has caught the fancy of netizens, and here are some of the best reactions:
Instead of releasing #CBSEClass10 and #CBSEClass12results #CBSE releasing and making memes pic.twitter.com/TEaMSqfBmD
— Prayas Chaurasia(KPC) (@KPC0200207) July 28, 2021
Le me to CBSE
Private walo ko pass krdo.....yrrr ku life khrb KR rhe ho hamre .,..Kuch toh Socho .
Thodi se BHI shram haa apke pass .... pic.twitter.com/gRgzBjVKtp
— Ravi Barwal (@RaviBarwal10) July 28, 2021
#SChelpCBSEprivatestudents
CBSE after seeing all the replies- pic.twitter.com/oRXfGe02is
— Ratanprabhapuri (@ratanprabhapuri) July 28, 2021
Students - Ab sabar nahi ho raha hai pic.twitter.com/ntuqwfEx55
— Shivam Kumar (@Shivam2687) July 28, 2021
Students: Very tensed about when the results will be declared
Meanwhile CBSE : Thora meme bana leta hu pic.twitter.com/rG90tRsVOV
— Debanko Sinha (@BL00D_C0MMANDER) July 28, 2021
I think you haven't watched the series carefully!
Pata hai na extraordinary guy ka kya hua tha fir?
Cancel our exams, meme baad me banana EQUALLY OR Indiscriminate kerna seekho pehle! #SChelpCBSEprivatestudents pic.twitter.com/xatpvGZfu6
— Ratanprabhapuri (@ratanprabhapuri) July 28, 2021