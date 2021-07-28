हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

‘Don’t be a minimum parent’: CBSE’s The Family Man meme wins internet

Before anouncing the results for class 10th and 12th, CBSE has given anxious parents a message in its own way by using a The Family Man meme.

‘Don’t be a minimum parent’: CBSE’s The Family Man meme wins internet
Image: Twitter/CBSE

Now when the CBSE students are gearing up for the results of class 10th and 12th, the board has, in its own way, decided to tell the parents a word of caution. CBSE teased a meme asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’ and not to be very anxious about the results. In the same tweet, the board has asked the parents and the students to stay calm and hopeful.

The results are likely to be announced soon and the students would be hoping for good grades that could help them in further studies.

 

 

The meme has caught the fancy of netizens, and here are some of the best reactions:

