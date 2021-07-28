‘Don’t be a minimum parent’: CBSE’s The Family Man meme wins internet

Now when the CBSE students are gearing up for the results of class 10th and 12th, the board has, in its own way, decided to tell the parents a word of caution. CBSE teased a meme asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’ and not to be very anxious about the results. In the same tweet, the board has asked the parents and the students to stay calm and hopeful.

The results are likely to be announced soon and the students would be hoping for good grades that could help them in further studies.

The meme has caught the fancy of netizens, and here are some of the best reactions:

Le me to CBSE Private walo ko pass krdo.....yrrr ku life khrb KR rhe ho hamre .,..Kuch toh Socho . Thodi se BHI shram haa apke pass .... pic.twitter.com/gRgzBjVKtp — Ravi Barwal (@RaviBarwal10) July 28, 2021

Students - Ab sabar nahi ho raha hai pic.twitter.com/ntuqwfEx55 — Shivam Kumar (@Shivam2687) July 28, 2021

Students: Very tensed about when the results will be declared

Meanwhile CBSE : Thora meme bana leta hu pic.twitter.com/rG90tRsVOV — Debanko Sinha (@BL00D_C0MMANDER) July 28, 2021