Donald Trump’s Buddha statue a hit on Chinese e-commerce website, Check out the price

A Chinese e-commerce website is selling a pensive statue of former US President Donald Trump sitting in a zen position, cross-legged and with his eyes closed, draped in a robe. The statue resonates the zen pose associated with Buddha.

The chinese entrepreneur has titled the statues as "Trump, who knows Buddhism better than anyone." The title outrightly takes a dig at the twice-impeached former US president who is also known for his dislike towards China. The former US resident had called out China on multiple occasions over COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese e-commerce platform, namely Zaobao, which is owned by the Alibaba group is selling the smaller size, which measures 1.6 metres tall for 999 Chinese Yuan or $150, while the bigger size is being sold for 3,999 yuan or $610.

According to a report by The Guardian, Trump is a popular source of merchandise on Taobao where customers can purchase Trump facemasks, models, little statues, hats, and socks.

China's state-owned Global Times reported the seller saying that they “made 100 statues and dozens of them are already sold, noting that "most people just bought it for fun."

"I bought it for fun and put it on my desk at home as a decoration. Trump can also be regarded as a representative of an era, and extreme egoism. Now the era has passed but I want the statue to remind me: Don't be too Trump," an unnamed buyer was quoted by Global Times as saying.

