Dozens locked at England's highest pub due to massive storm start leaving after three nights

New Delhi: Dozens of people who were stuck at England's highest altitude pub due to a blizzard are now finally able to leave after spending three nights.

The guests who had stopped for a drink and to attend a performance by a band at the 'Tan Hill Inn' in the Yorkshire Dales have started returning to their homes on Monday (November 29, 2021), several media reports claimed.

As many as 61 people were locked at the pub that sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level. They were unable to leave since Friday when a storm brought snow and blocked roads.

The 'Tan Hill Inn', which is 435 kilometres north of London, is known for being cut off by bad weather.

As per reports, the pub's staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests.

They reportedly were also entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who was also stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.

"They've formed quite a friendship ... Like a big family is the best way I can describe it," Manager Nicola Townsend was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

"One lady actually said I don't want to leave," she added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV