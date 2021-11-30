हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England pub

Dozens locked at England's highest pub due to massive storm start leaving after three nights

As many as 61 people were locked at the pub that sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level. They were unable to leave when a storm brought snow and blocked roads.

Dozens locked at England&#039;s highest pub due to massive storm start leaving after three nights
Photo credit: BBC

New Delhi: Dozens of people who were stuck at England's highest altitude pub due to a blizzard are now finally able to leave after spending three nights.

The guests who had stopped for a drink and to attend a performance by a band at the 'Tan Hill Inn' in the Yorkshire Dales have started returning to their homes on Monday (November 29, 2021), several media reports claimed.

As many as 61 people were locked at the pub that sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level. They were unable to leave since Friday when a storm brought snow and blocked roads.

The 'Tan Hill Inn', which is 435 kilometres north of London, is known for being cut off by bad weather.

As per reports, the pub's staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests. 

They reportedly were also entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who was also stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.

"They've formed quite a friendship ... Like a big family is the best way I can describe it," Manager Nicola Townsend was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

"One lady actually said I don't want to leave," she added.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
England pubEngland stormSnow stormTan Hill Inn
Next
Story

Watch: This 9-year-old Paratha Boy left netizens amazed with his skills

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day