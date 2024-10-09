Kolkata is famous for its creatively themed pandals during Durga Puja, adding an artistic touch to the celebrations. This year, a pandal has replicated the city's underwater metro. In a video circulating on social media, people are seen entering the meticulously designed metro-themed pandal, complete with escalators.

The pandal celebrates 40 years of the Kolkata Metro Rail and pays tribute to the Green Line underwater metro, which began operating earlier this year.

In the viral video, titled "Complete look of the first underwater metro-themed pandal in Kolkata Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja 2024," viewers can appreciate the intricate design. The theme revolves around pollution in the Ganga River, with the Durga idol represented as Goddess Ganga, seated on a crocodile, surrounded by other deities offering prayers.

This innovative creation is located at Jagat Mukherjee Park. Reports indicate that Dwaipayan Roy, one of the lead organizers, explained that the pandal was designed to give visitors the sensation of being inside a Green Line metro coach. The realistic metro interiors, including the seating, sliding doors, and signage, have earned widespread praise on social media for their attention to detail and creativity. However, concerns have also been raised about potential overcrowding and safety during peak visiting hours.