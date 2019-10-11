close

Kolkata

Durga puja pandal in Kolkata turns wedding venue for couple who met via social media

Marriages they say are made in heaven and for a couple in Kolkata, a Durga Puja pandal turned out to be their wedding venue. Sudip Ghoshal and Pratima Banerjee met via social media and soon, their friendship turned into marriage.

The couple tied the knot at Kolkata's Santosh Mitra puja pandal.

Sudip, a resident of Hindmotor, West Bengal, and Pratima Banerjee of Seoraphuli, West Bengal, saw each other for the very first time in the pandal. Pratima was with her friends and on learning about her lady love's presence there, Sudip too reached there. Soon, he went down on his knees and proposed to Pratima for wedding.

The other people visiting the puja pandal never knew they would get to observe such a scene while seeking blessings of Goddess Durga. The crowd was left awe-struck and they even cheered for the couple.

After spending a few hours with Sudip, Pratima agreed to the wedding proposal and they decided to get married.

Sudip and Pratima, along with their friends, went to Hindmotor Kale and got married.

Sudip is a medical representative by profession. He said, ''It feels like a dream to me. I never thought something like this will happen to me. Everything was so sudden but I am very happy with our marriage.''

Pratima too is excited about turning her friendship into marriage but appeared tensed over their families acceptance.

She said, ''My family is angry with my decision, but I will try my best to convince them. They wanted me to get married through proper customs and by organising a grand ceremony. Once they agree to our relationship, we will do the same following all the customs and traditions.''

