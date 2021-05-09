Elephants destroy garden but leave plant with nest unharmed, watch viral video

New Delhi: A rare incident happened in Tamil Nadu when a group of elephants entered an orchard of bananas and destroyed all the plants but left one with the nest of a bird having 4 to 5 little baby birds.

The video of the incident was uploaded on YouTube by Thanthi TV on May 7. Within a day, the video gained more than 4 lakh views.

Viewers said that elephants have much more humanity than humans.

The video left netizens surprised as the damage done to the garden was showing the wildness of the elephants but they left one plant as if they knew that there is a nest of a bird and it may harm the hatchlings.

If you do not believe in the smartness of elephants then see this video: