Twitter User Asks Elon Musk To ‘Buy WHO’ And He Says...

Back in 2017, when a Twitter user randomly gave the idea of purchasing Twitter to Elon Musk, no one would have thought that one day the billionaire would actually go on to become the boss of the social networking giant. Now, a similar incident has emerged, where an entrepreneur has proposed to Musk to acquire the World Health Organization (WHO). Astonishingly, the Tesla CEO himself responded to the tweet, enquiring about the cost associated with acquiring the global health body.

This Twitter conversation has rapidly garnered widespread attention on social media, leaving users perplexed about whether WHO is the next addition to the billionaire's ambitious ventures.

Entrepreneur Asks Elon Musk To Buy WHO — Tesla CEO Responds

Dr Eli David, a researcher, lecturer, entrepreneur and investor, tweeted on Friday, asking Musk to buy WHO and make it more focused on health.

“Elon Musk, can you buy WHO from Bill Gates and make it about health?", he wrote.

In response, Musk asked for the cost to which the user replied, "WHO annual budget: $7B WHO annual damage: $700B+"

Check:

.@elonmusk, can you buy WHO from Bill Gates and make it about health? — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 10, 2023

As soon as the tweet came around, it created a buzz on the platform, leaving users confused and eager about Musk's future plans.

A user wrote, "We’ll pay monthly to renew our lives", while another one wrote, "I think Elon getting named richest person on the planet is like the rest of us on payday and thinking we should treat ourselves."

"Here we go again," a third one commented while sharing the infamous screenshot of the chat between Dave Smith and Musk from 2017, while a fourth one commented, "lol so awesome we can watch this can happen in real time on Twitter."

A few other users also started a poll to ascertain if Musk would indeed buy WHO.

The Twitter post has so far gained over five million views, along with more than 40,000 likes and several retweets.