A product designer recently resigned from his new job on his very first day, citing toxic workplace conditions and unreasonable demands from his manager. His resignation letter, which he posted on Reddit, quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussions on toxic work environments.

The designer, who joined the company on October 7, had initially accepted a below-industry salary in exchange for the flexibility of remote work. However, his excitement about the new role quickly diminished when his manager began making excessive demands, far beyond the agreed-upon working hours.

Extreme Work Demands and Lack of Work-Life Balance

According to the designer, his manager expected him to work overtime regularly, pushing him toward a 12- to 14-hour workday without any additional compensation. Despite his attempts to set boundaries, the manager dismissed the concept of work-life balance, calling it a "fancy term" used by "Western developed nations."

The designer explained that his efforts to prioritize personal activities such as reading and exercising were met with ridicule. He also noted that the manager’s belittling behavior extended to personal attacks, making the environment intolerable. While he acknowledged that occasional overtime may be necessary, the consistent demands and hostile attitude toward maintaining a balanced life pushed him to resign immediately.

Resignation Sparks Widespread Support

His resignation letter, which called out the manager’s toxic behaviour and disregard for professional boundaries, struck a chord with many on Reddit. Users expressed admiration for his decision, with one commenting, "Proud of you. Wish I had done it early in my career." Another praised the letter as one of the best resignation emails they had ever seen.

Broader Discussion on Toxic Work Culture

The viral post has since led to broader conversations about the growing issue of toxic work cultures and the importance of standing up for personal well-being. Many users shared their own experiences of dealing with similar environments, commending the designer for prioritizing his mental health and sending a message about the importance of maintaining personal boundaries in the workplace.

As discussions around work-life balance and toxic management practices continue, the designer's story serves as a reminder of the importance of valuing mental health and well-being in professional settings.