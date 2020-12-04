हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
online food delivery

Error 42: Girl orders food online, app glitch results in over 30 delivery boys at her doorstep

Food delivery apps are handy but a technical glitch can cause much pain!

Error 42: Girl orders food online, app glitch results in over 30 delivery boys at her doorstep

Food delivery apps are a great use for people who want to place orders sitting in the comfort of their homes. However, many a time a slow internet connection or a glitch create hurdles resulting in problems for the customers.

Recently, in one such incident, a child had to bear the brunt of an error shown in the food delivery app. The incident took place on November 25 in Cebu City Central Visayas province of the Philippines.

The girl tried to order two boxes of chicken fillet with fries for her lunch with her grandma. However, her order showed an error due to a slow internet connection.

He wrote, "All of us, neighbours of Our Lady Of Remedy, Mabolo, Cebu City, helped to solve this by buying those items. I even put it on live which helped me find more buyers. However, some riders were on a hurry for their next booking, leaving the place without being paid and bringing the unsold items."

