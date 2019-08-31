close

Jack Dorsey

'Even the CEO is unsafe': Twitter reacts after Jack Dorsey's account gets hacked

Twitter on Saturday went into an overdrive after reports claiming that its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account was hacked. The incident happened on Friday afternoon and the hackers had posted a string of rogue tweets, including racial slurs. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday went into an overdrive after reports claiming that its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account was hacked. The incident happened on Friday afternoon and the hackers had posted a string of rogue tweets, including racial slurs. 

However, the account, followed by 4.2 million users, was later restored. 

Twitter said in a statement that the phone number associated with Dorsey's account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.

One of the tweets said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent while others contained derogatory comments about black people and Jews. Some of the tweets also carried the hashtag 'Chuckling Squad'.

While some Twitter users were concerned about the security of the social media website, others came up with hilarious memes: 

Take a look at some of them here:

It wasn't for the first time that Dorsey's Twitter account had been hacked. In 2016, his account was compromised by a group of hackers that also hacked the Twitter accounts of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

