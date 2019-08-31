'Even the CEO is unsafe': Twitter reacts after Jack Dorsey's account gets hacked

New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday went into an overdrive after reports claiming that its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account was hacked. The incident happened on Friday afternoon and the hackers had posted a string of rogue tweets, including racial slurs.

However, the account, followed by 4.2 million users, was later restored.

Twitter said in a statement that the phone number associated with Dorsey's account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.

One of the tweets said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent while others contained derogatory comments about black people and Jews. Some of the tweets also carried the hashtag 'Chuckling Squad'.

While some Twitter users were concerned about the security of the social media website, others came up with hilarious memes:

Take a look at some of them here:

Lol. @jack 's account got hacked. So weird. Funny tho. I mean if his account can get hacked, then everybody's account can get hacked easily. #ChucklingSquad #ChucklingHella — Anwesh Satpathy (@anwesh_satpathy) August 30, 2019

Me seeing before and after tweets of jack#JackHacked pic.twitter.com/otWbmnKN2p — (@Kya_ukhad_Lega) August 31, 2019

lol twitter ceo @jack got hacked — Sedmikráska (@Slacker_2016) August 30, 2019

It wasn't for the first time that Dorsey's Twitter account had been hacked. In 2016, his account was compromised by a group of hackers that also hacked the Twitter accounts of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.