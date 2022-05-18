New Delhi: In an inspirational tale, a former soldier and double amputee climbed Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales. Liam King, who served in the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan in 2011, lost both his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), as per LADBible. "I wanted to prove to myself that I can do it. Life isn't over just because you've got a serious injury,” Liam told LADBible. "Up until recently I struggled mentally with my injuries. I'm hungry for life now,” the 33-year-old added.

Liam, who is a part of Airborne Fit– a physical fitness center— said that he “found myself in a really good headspace” since he joined the gym.

Describing the epic journey taken by the two men, Liam and Airborne Fit’s founder Luke Read, the Facebook post said the duo encountered “heavy rain and snow at the top, fast and furious winds throughout”, but that did not stop Liam.

It took Liam and Luke seven hours to scale the mountain and a total of 12 hours to reach the peak and back down.

“There was only going to be one end result and that was Snowdon (and over 1000m of elevation) being completed in just over 12 hours by Liam and Luke,” the post read.

Commenting on scaling the mountain that stands 3,560 feet above sea level. Luke, who also served in the 2nd Battalion, said, “This was literally the most incredible challenge I have witnessed. Liam absolutely nailed it; I have never been so inspired.”

Luke told LADbible, "It's a big old challenge for him to get up there. It was cold and raining the whole time. We had snow and sleet at the top.” "There was no stopping for lunchboxes - it was constant,” the former soldier said.

Notably, Snowdon is located inside Snoinside Snowdonia National Park in Gwynedd.