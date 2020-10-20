Father-son duo singing session impresses Amitabh Bachchan, video goes viral

Like Father, Like son - a viral video of a singing session of a father-son duo goes on to prove this saying. In the adorable video a kid is being taught classical singing by his father. The young kid is trying to match the tunes of his father with his cute voice.

The video has grabbed the attention of people on the internet and people are praising the father-son relationship.

The video has also impressed Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who posted it on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“Child is the Father of Man!” he tweeted while sharing the video.

T 3694 - Child is the Father of Man ! pic.twitter.com/iO8G9URmUz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2020

The video posted by Amitab Bachchan is nearly five-minute-long and has been viewed 537.2 k times and has been retweeted 4.9k times.

At the moment, the video is receiving a lot of love from everywhere. Many Twitterians also lauded the father for being so encouraging as well as enjoying with his son.