हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa professor

FIR lodged against Goa professor for comparing women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs

The FIR was lodged by a member of Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Vahini who alleged Shilpa Singh for hurting religious feelings with deliberate intention.

FIR lodged against Goa professor for comparing women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs

Goa: An FIR was lodged against a Goa-based professor on Monday who made a controversial remark regarding women wearing mangalsutra . Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor at VM Salgaocar College of Law in Goa, compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs in a Facebook post.

An FIR was filed against Shilpa Singh in Panaji town police station for outraging religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention. The FIR read, ''The above noted accused person having a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post through the Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention outraged religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulted religious belief, thus committed offence under section 295 A IPC.''

The case was filed on a complaint by Rajiv Jha who is a member of Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Goa unit. 

Earlier, ABVP sought her termination and complained Singh promotes "socially hateful thoughts about a particular religion".

 

Tags:
Goa professormangalsutraRashtriya Hindu Yuva VahiniShilpa Singh
Next
Story

Google Doodle remembers Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on his 101st birth anniversary
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Bihar Election Results : 'Virtual rallies helped BJP in campaigning'