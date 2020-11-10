FIR lodged against Goa professor for comparing women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs

Goa: An FIR was lodged against a Goa-based professor on Monday who made a controversial remark regarding women wearing mangalsutra . Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor at VM Salgaocar College of Law in Goa, compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs in a Facebook post.

An FIR was filed against Shilpa Singh in Panaji town police station for outraging religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention. The FIR read, ''The above noted accused person having a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post through the Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention outraged religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulted religious belief, thus committed offence under section 295 A IPC.''

The case was filed on a complaint by Rajiv Jha who is a member of Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Goa unit.

Earlier, ABVP sought her termination and complained Singh promotes "socially hateful thoughts about a particular religion".