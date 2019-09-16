close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Norway

Fisherman catches 'alien-like' fish with huge bulging eyes off Norway's coast

A fisherman fishing off the coast of Norway was in for a shock of a lifetime when he accidentally caught an alien-like monster with large bulging eyes from the deep waters.

Fisherman catches &#039;alien-like&#039; fish with huge bulging eyes off Norway&#039;s coast
Image Credit: Twitter/@BajaExpeditions

Norway: A fisherman fishing off the coast of Norway was in for a shock of a lifetime when he accidentally caught an alien-like monster with large bulging eyes from the deep waters.

19-year-old Oscar Lundahl was trying to catch a blue halibut in the island of Andoya in northern Norway with mackerel as bait when he dragged out the bizarre-looking creature, almost jumping out of his boat in surprise.

It took me about 30 minutes to reel it in because it was 800 metres deep”, Lundahl told The Sun.

The specimen was a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is derived from a Greek mythical monster that had the head of a lion and tail of a dragon.

Live TV

The fish - a relative of the shark that dates back to 300 million years - lives in deep waters and are rarely caught. Their huge eyes are believed enable them to see in the darkness of the deep. Although they do not harm humans, their eerie appearance can easily frighten off any person.

"It was pretty amazing. I have never seen anything like it before. It just looked weird, a bit dinosaur-like. "I didn't know what it was but my colleague did," Lundahl said.

He added, "Despite its ugly appearance it was really tasty. It is a bit like cod but tastier."

Tags:
NorwayAlien fishViralBulging eyes
Next
Story

Bizarre! Frogs, once married to please rain God, 'divorced' to end heavy downpour in Madhya Pradesh

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Central government's big decision for peace in Jammu and Kashmir