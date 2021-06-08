हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Fitness freak cat does crunches, leaves netizens surprised, video goes viral

A fitness freak cat was spotted doing crunches under a car.

Fitness freak cat does crunches, leaves netizens surprised, video goes viral
Representational image

New Delhi: There are people all over the world who are fitness freak. They may start doing crunches, push-ups, pull-ups, and whatnot whenever they get time.

But have you ever seen a fitness freak cat?  Yes! you read it right a fitness freak cat spotted doing crunches.

Video of a cat went viral as the cat was seen doing crunches under a car.

The cat could be seen lying under a car in a particular position and exercising.

Watch Video 

