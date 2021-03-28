हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suez Canal

Floating balloons, Cotton swab, Butter – Netizens come up with novel ideas to unblock Suez Canal, check out top memes

As serious the situation is, the netizens, reliable as always, have come up with unique solutions to the Suez Canal problem. They may not solve the actual problem, but definitely guarantee laughter.

Floating balloons, Cotton swab, Butter – Netizens come up with novel ideas to unblock Suez Canal, check out top memes

New Delhi: Days after being stuck in the Suez Canal, there has been little progress in making the Ever Given float again. The cargo ship continues to block the crucial passage leaving several other ships waiting in line. 

The pictures of the giant ship have gone viral on social media, thanks to its size, it can be seen even from outer space.

As serious the situation is, the netizens, reliable as always, have come up with unique solutions to the problem. They may not solve the actual problem, but definitely guarantee laughter.

From cotton swab to butter to floating balloons, social media is abuzz with novel solutions that are just too good to ignore.

Check out some of the most hilarious posts here:

“My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal,” wrote a user on Twitter.

Here’s another solution that is hard to argue against.

“Have they tried rubbing butter on it to slippery it up?” read another tweet.

Check out these reactions from Twitterati:

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suez CanalThe Ever GivenThe EvergreenSuez canal memes
Next
Story

Retired Mysuru teacher, aged 73, seeks Brahmin husband, matrimonial ad goes viral

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Punjab: BJP MLA Arun Narang attacked by farmers in Malout