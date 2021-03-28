Floating balloons, Cotton swab, Butter – Netizens come up with novel ideas to unblock Suez Canal, check out top memes

New Delhi: Days after being stuck in the Suez Canal, there has been little progress in making the Ever Given float again. The cargo ship continues to block the crucial passage leaving several other ships waiting in line.

The pictures of the giant ship have gone viral on social media, thanks to its size, it can be seen even from outer space.

As serious the situation is, the netizens, reliable as always, have come up with unique solutions to the problem. They may not solve the actual problem, but definitely guarantee laughter.

From cotton swab to butter to floating balloons, social media is abuzz with novel solutions that are just too good to ignore.

Check out some of the most hilarious posts here:

“My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal,” wrote a user on Twitter.

My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal pic.twitter.com/ZnY4ehu8fx — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 25, 2021

Here’s another solution that is hard to argue against.

“Have they tried rubbing butter on it to slippery it up?” read another tweet.

Have they tried rubbing butter on it to slippery it up? #suezcanel #Evergreen ' pic.twitter.com/iaEgC3XUIY — It's not MAGA's flag! (@cheryleosborne) March 27, 2021

Check out these reactions from Twitterati:

Today's Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

