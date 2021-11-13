हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Food blogger tastes tikki rasgulla chaat on camera, her reaction is now going viral on Instagram- Watch video

The video, till now, has over 84k views and thousands of likes. “What’s your favourite street food (sic),” the video caption read.

Food blogger tastes tikki rasgulla chaat on camera, her reaction is now going viral on Instagram- Watch video

New Delhi: 2021 seems to be an era of bizarre combination of food recipes. Cringe-worthy videos of various food combinations like nutella biryani and orea maggie had in past left internist in shock. 

Now another video has surfaced in which a food blogger visited the shop to try the bizarre combination of tikki rasgulla chaat. In the video, the blogger can be seen holding a plate of tikki rasgulla chaat with sev, yogurt and chutneys. 

The food blogger Anjali Dhingra tries the bizarre combination on camera and posted the video reaction on her Instagram account. As soon as Anjali takes a bite her reaction changes and one can easily tell that she doesn’t quite enjoy it. 

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by So Saute (@sooosaute)

Moreover, she looks disappointed after eating it because she spent Rs 140 to buy it. 

The video, till now, has over 84k views and thousands of likes. “What’s your favourite street food (sic),” the video caption read.

The netizens also commented their reactions after watching the video. “I can see the disappointment in her face please don't do anything gibberish with such a authentic sweets (sic),” a user wrote. “Ek bangali k dil ko bohot chout pouchi (sic),” another user wrote.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoInstagram videoFunny videohilarious videoFood videoBizarre video
Next
Story

Watch: Woman uses chappal to scare off crocodile, Twitter reacts

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Police impose curfew in Amravati