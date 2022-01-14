हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Food blogger tries Paranthe Wali Gali’s famous candy crush parantha in viral video- Watch

Food blogger posted the video on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Share this with someone who would try this candy crush parantha. Kisi candy crush khelne vale ka hi idea hoga ki bacho ko pasand aaega (sic).”

Food blogger tries Paranthe Wali Gali’s famous candy crush parantha in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Delhi’s Paranthe Wali Gali, as the name suggests, is famous for wide range of parathas available there. This street (gali) in the national capital's Chandni Chowk offers endless varieties of paranthas. Name it and you wouldn’t be disappointed. 

From spicy mirchi parantha, savory papad parantha, bhindi parantha to sweet mawa parantha, the list goes on and on. The shops in Paranthe Wali Gali serve the hot parantha along with potato curry, pickles and chutney.

This is the reason the Paranthe Wali Gali attracts so many tourists. The place experiences thousands of footfall in a day. Following the trend, a food blogger identified as Chahat Anand also visited the area to try something different. 

The food blogger tried their candy crush parantha, which is filled with colorful candies and jujubes and is later deep-fried. At the end, the candy crush paratha resembles a calzone. 

Watch the video here:

She posted the video on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Share this with someone who would try this candy crush parantha. Kisi candy crush khelne vale ka hi idea hoga ki bacho ko pasand aaega (sic).”

Till now, the has over 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. “Sweet paratha k saath aloo ki sabji kuch different hogaya ye toh (sic),” a user wrote, while another user commented, “Well, not everyone is happy with the idea of adding colourful candies to paranthas. “Issshhh issshhh.. I will never try that. How do you do it? (sic).”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral VideosAmazing videoshillarious videosfood videosbizzare videosFunny VideosDelhiParanthe Wali GaliChandini Chowk
Next
Story

Watch: Python crossing street in Kerala brings traffic to a halt!

Must Watch

PT9M31S

Election Rush: Another minister of Yogi government resigns