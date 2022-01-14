Food blogger tries Paranthe Wali Gali’s famous candy crush parantha in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Delhi’s Paranthe Wali Gali, as the name suggests, is famous for wide range of parathas available there. This street (gali) in the national capital's Chandni Chowk offers endless varieties of paranthas. Name it and you wouldn’t be disappointed.

From spicy mirchi parantha, savory papad parantha, bhindi parantha to sweet mawa parantha, the list goes on and on. The shops in Paranthe Wali Gali serve the hot parantha along with potato curry, pickles and chutney.

This is the reason the Paranthe Wali Gali attracts so many tourists. The place experiences thousands of footfall in a day. Following the trend, a food blogger identified as Chahat Anand also visited the area to try something different.

The food blogger tried their candy crush parantha, which is filled with colorful candies and jujubes and is later deep-fried. At the end, the candy crush paratha resembles a calzone.

Watch the video here:

She posted the video on her Instagram handle with the caption: “Share this with someone who would try this candy crush parantha. Kisi candy crush khelne vale ka hi idea hoga ki bacho ko pasand aaega (sic).”

Till now, the has over 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. “Sweet paratha k saath aloo ki sabji kuch different hogaya ye toh (sic),” a user wrote, while another user commented, “Well, not everyone is happy with the idea of adding colourful candies to paranthas. “Issshhh issshhh.. I will never try that. How do you do it? (sic).”

Live TV