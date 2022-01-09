हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral Videos

Food blogger tries Rooh Afza chai in viral video, leaves internet in shock- Watch

The viral video was shared by Chatore Broothers. In the video, the Delhi-based food blogger tries a cup of Gulabi chai. 

Food blogger tries Rooh Afza chai in viral video, leaves internet in shock- Watch

New Delhi: Its just the ninth day of the year 2022 and, once again, the bizarre food combinations have taken over the internet. The netizens were left in disgust and shock after a video of a street vendor making and selling Rooh Afza chai went viral. 

Chai is the favorite beverage for the Indians. While it acts like an energy drink for many, some consider it to be equivalent to a warm hug. 

Over time many have come up with different varieties of tea, like ginger tea, elaichi tea, masala tea and many others. But, this street vendor from Delhi has now crossed a line, by adding a dash of Rooh Afza to our beloved chai. Notably, Delhiites call this bizarre combination “Gulabi chai”. 

The viral video was shared by Chatore Broothers. In the video, the Delhi-based food blogger tries a cup of Gulabi chai. The video also records his instant reaction after drinking this bizarre tea. Take a look: (Viewer discretion is advised)

As soon as the video was posted online the netizens started posting hilarious and mean comments. Till now the clip has garnered 2.2 million views and thousands of comments.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral VideosAmazing videoshillarious videosfood videosbizzare videosFunny Videos
Next
Story

Indian Army performs 'Khukuri Dance' on snow-clad mountain near LoC- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Election Commission should conduct voting peacefully: Mayawati, BSP President