Footballer spins five balls at one time, leaves netizens amazed - Watch

New Delhi: People on the internet were left amazed after watching a video of a man spinning five balls while nonchalantly lying on the couch. Not one, not two but five footballs.

The video was shared on social media site by a professional freestyle footballer from Tokyo. He posted the less than 30-second video on his Instagram handle that goes by the name of RyuTricks. There are several such videos shared by the user on his Instagram handle which features stunts with football that will leave the viewers speechless.

In this video, the footballer is seen lying on the couch balancing a stick with a spinning a ball on top on his mouth while he operates his cell phone. As the camera backs up we see that there is a spinning ball on each of his knee as well as his foot. A total of five balls.

He uses sticks to prop the spinning balls from his shoes as they appear to not touch his sneakers.

WATCH:

Since the coronavirus imposed lockdown, people have been staying at home and coming up with innovative ways to kill time. From getting into a new hobby to learning how to make new dishes, people are trying new things.