cats

Four cats challenge a snake to fight in 'scary' video going viral - Watch

The cats surround the snake from four sides. First, they watch its movement and within a few seconds, one of them attacks it. The snake too prepares to strike back but at the end, slithers away. 

Four cats challenge a snake to fight in &#039;scary&#039; video going viral - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@neilnitinmukesh

New Delhi: A video shared by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh over the weekend has left the internet scared and shocked at the same time as it shows four cats surrounding a snake and trying to attack the reptile. As per the netizens, the snake is a venomous cobra. 

The cats surround the snake from four sides. First, they watch its movement and within a few seconds, one of them attacks it. The snake too prepares to strike back but at the end, slithers away. 

Several people can be seen recording the video of the fight, including Neil, who captioned it as, "Earlier in the day, went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad, got down of the car and saw this."

The video has been viewed close to 96,000 times and the comments such as "scary" and "insane" have been posted.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad , got down of the car and saw this.

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

In the comments sections, Neil further informed that the wildlife department was contacted to rescue the snake. 

'Bypass Road' is Neil's brother Naman's debut film as a director. The film stars Neil in the lead role and hits the theatres in November.

