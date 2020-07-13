French baker uses female urine from public toilets to make 'Goldilocks bread'

In what might come off as apparently bizarre, a French baker has been collecting women's urine from public toilets across the 14th Arrondissement of Paris to bake the widely popular 'Boucle d'Or' or the 'Goldilocks' bread.

However, it's not as gross as it sounds, or maybe it does, because Louise Raget, also an engineer and a self-attested 'ecofeminist' in addition to being a baker, stands by her claim that the urine, which she regularly collects from public toilets, is a wonderful fertilizer.

Raguet said she dilutes the urine at least 20 times before using it to fertilize the bread. And she has a reason for that, which actually makes some sense, from a scientific viewpoint.

Calling urine a wonderful ‘fertilizer’, Louise Raguet says that her goal is to break the taboos over human waste and promote a sustainable food cycle. Raguet further says that going to the toilet is like flushing food potential down the drain.

Raguet claims that urine contains nitrogen, potassium, and many other nutrients that plants extract from the soil, making it a 'wonderful fertilizer'. In an interview with the New York Post, the baker said, "It's a neglected liquid, usually dismissed as a waste. It should be treated as a gold mine!"

According to a recent French Urban Planning Agency study, it is possible to create daily around 29 million loaves of urine-utilizing pastries. It could save farmers around 703 tons of nitrogen used in artificial fertilizers each day, the study added.

Well, after reading this, are you ready to taste the bread?