Amazon India’s Fake Product Fiasco Leaves Customers Fuming

E-commerce websites can be a bargain hunter’s paradise. After all, who doesn’t love discounts? But sometimes, that thrill of saving a few bucks may come at a cost. We often hear about customers receiving fake products or something entirely different from what they had ordered. Sharing one such incident, a user narrated how he was “defrauded” after ordering Sony headphones worth Rs 29,000 on online shopping platform, Amazon. This has sparked a flurry of responses on Twitter with many others joining in to share similar experiences. Twitter user Sandeep Srinivasa, in June, tweeted that Amazon India was “selling fake products through its own Appario seller.”

‘Defrauded’ Of Headphones Worth Rs 29,000

Sandeep Srinivasa’s tweet read: “I got defrauded of 29K @sony_india headphones - sealed packet had fakes Amazon refused to take action. @amazonIN doesn’t want to acknowledge insider fraud.” He also shared a screengrab of a message from Amazon customer service that said the order was dispatched and delivered “in an intact condition”. The message from the company also mentioned that it “will not be able to help you with a refund or replacement”.



So @amazonIN is actually selling fake products through its own Appario seller.

I got defrauded of 29K @sony_india headphones - sealed packet had fakes



Amazon refused to take action. @amazonIN doesn't want to acknowledge insider fraud



Anyone know if credit card chargeback works? pic.twitter.com/UeM3Vcy8GB June 23, 2023

Users Share Similar Experiences

This tale of deception and Amazon’s poor services and response to the situate set Twitter ablaze with several users coming forward to share their own unpleasant experience of shopping on the e-commerce website.

One user shared how he was sent a packet of quinoa seeds instead of his order of camera lens worth Rs 90,000. He tweeted, “Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap.”

Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap. pic.twitter.com/oED7DG18mn — Arun Kumar Meher (@arunkmeher) July 6, 2023

Another user chimed in, tweeting, “Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine.”

Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn't even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine — Girija Panigrahi (@PanigrahiGirija) July 13, 2023

Amazon India’s Failure To Provide Solution

Several people have complained about the surprises that Amazon India has sprung on them, in the form of mysterious packages and shockingly different products than what they had ordered. Customers have claimed that despite raising complaints about the fake/wrong products, the company refused to refund or replace them with the original order. Can’t really blame them for raising virtual pitchforks against the mighty e-commerce giant, can you?