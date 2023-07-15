trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635926
Newsviral
AMAZON

Amazon India’s Fake Product Fiasco Leaves Customers Fuming

In June, Twitter user Sandeep Srinivasa posted a tweet, claiming e-commerce portal Amazon India was “actually selling fake products through its own Appario seller”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • People rely on Amazon India for heavy discounts.
  • Amazon India has been accused of ‘selling fake products.’
  • Amazon’s failure to provide user-friendly experience disappoints users.

Trending Photos

Amazon India’s Fake Product Fiasco Leaves Customers Fuming Amazon India has been accused of ‘selling fake products.’ (Credits: Instagram)

E-commerce websites can be a bargain hunter’s paradise. After all, who doesn’t love discounts? But sometimes, that thrill of saving a few bucks may come at a cost. We often hear about customers receiving fake products or something entirely different from what they had ordered. Sharing one such incident, a user narrated how he was “defrauded” after ordering Sony headphones worth Rs 29,000 on online shopping platform, Amazon. This has sparked a flurry of responses on Twitter with many others joining in to share similar experiences. Twitter user Sandeep Srinivasa, in June, tweeted that Amazon India was “selling fake products through its own Appario seller.”

‘Defrauded’ Of Headphones Worth Rs 29,000

Sandeep Srinivasa’s tweet read: “I got defrauded of 29K @sony_india headphones - sealed packet had fakes Amazon refused to take action. @amazonIN doesn’t want to acknowledge insider fraud.” He also shared a screengrab of a message from Amazon customer service that said the order was dispatched and delivered “in an intact condition”. The message from the company also mentioned that it “will not be able to help you with a refund or replacement”.

cre Trending Stories

Users Share Similar Experiences

This tale of deception and Amazon’s poor services and response to the situate set Twitter ablaze with several users coming forward to share their own unpleasant experience of shopping on the e-commerce website.

One user shared how he was sent a packet of quinoa seeds instead of his order of camera lens worth Rs 90,000. He tweeted, “Ordered a 90K INR Camera lens from Amazon, they have sent a lens box with a packet of quinoa seeds inside instead of the lens. Big scam by @amazonIN and Appario Retail. The lens box was also opened. Solve it asap.”

Another user chimed in, tweeting, “Same happened to me last year. Ordered a sigma 150-600 lens. They didn’t even bother with the Sigma case. Just sent me a sewing machine.”

Amazon India’s Failure To Provide Solution

Several people have complained about the surprises that Amazon India has sprung on them, in the form of mysterious packages and shockingly different products than what they had ordered. Customers have claimed that despite raising complaints about the fake/wrong products, the company refused to refund or replace them with the original order. Can’t really blame them for raising virtual pitchforks against the mighty e-commerce giant, can you?

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded