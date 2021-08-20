Gender reveal party at Pyramids Of Giza goes wrong: YouTuber faces legal action

More often than not gender reveal parties are over the top and from being accused of causing raging forest fires to actual earthquakes it makes for some cringe content but they are a rage all the same. In this latest fiasco, a popular YouTuber has been slapped a legal notice for holding a gender reveal party near the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

YouTuber Siamand Mustafa had shared a video of the pyramids luminescent in blue to announce the gender of his unborn child. Mustafa claimed that he spent several days arranging for permissions and documents for this gender reveal surprise for his family, as per a report by The Mirror.

He shared the video on YouTube titled "First gender reveal party held by the pyramids" whihc has garnered over 4 million views.

In the video Siamand Mustafa and his wife Shahad are seen standing in front of the pyramids with their friends. The couple is expecting their second child together, and the lights turn blue indicating that the couple would be having a baby boy.

But in a twist, the authorities in Egypt claim that the pyramids were painted blue for an entirely different event. Also, it was pointed out that private parties are strictly prohibited near the pyramids and neither are the pyramids used for advertising purposes, an official was quoted by Arab News.

Further, Mohamed Abdelaziz, who runs the Sound and Light Company that arranges all celebratory events at the pyramids confirmed that legal action is being taken against Mustafa for the video.