Jaani Dushman reloaded! Man bites snake in revenge, it dies

New Delhi: Even as man and beast fight for their survival, a curious case of revenge has been reported from Odisha's Jajpur town. A man bit by a snake vengefully bit the reptile right back, multiple times, killing the animal.

A 45-year-old tribal man, identified as Kishore Badra of Gambharipatia village in Odisha's Jajpur district reportedly bit a snake to death after the latter bit him, as reported by PTI.

As per his version, he was returning home after working in his paddy field on Wednesday night, when a snake bit him on his leg, he claims to have caught the viper and bit back to take revenge.

"Something bit on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot," Badra was quoted by PTI.

Badra claims that he came back to his village with the dead snake and told his wife about the incident.

The Odisha man is reportedly in no discomfort but is in consultation with a traditional healer instead of visiting a hospital as advised.

"Even though I bit the poisonous krait, I did not feel any difficulty. I went to a traditional healer residing near the village and was cured," he told PTI.

Badra's antic has become the talk of the village and he is known to be exhibiting the dead snake to his friends.