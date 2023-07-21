Intern’s 5-Hour Work, Rs 50,000 Demand For Work-Life Balance Divides Twitter

With the rising debate on mental health, it has become essential to maintain a work-life balance. However, many companies are known for burdening employees with 8-9 hours of workload six days a week. This makes it difficult for people to strike a balance between their professional and personal life. But it looks like Gen Z knows what it wants and how it needs things to be done. The case in point is an intern, who, in an interview, made it clear that he won’t work for more than five hours a day and wants a stipend between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. This demand by the young jobseeker has invited several reactions from Twitterati.

Gen Z intern Demands 5 Hours Work, Rs 50,000 Stipend

All this started when a Twitter user named Sameera tweeted her experience of interviewing a Gen Z intern. Looking at her LinkedIn bio, Sameera appears to be the director of People Success at a company called ‘Infeedo,’ and the founder of Cafe Goldspot in Goa. Sameera, in her tweet, mentioned, “I was interviewing a Gen Z intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work. Doesn't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up. Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work.”



cre Trending Stories

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend.



God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

Viral tweet Receives Mixed Response

The viral tweet triggered a conversation on Twitter inviting comments from users. While some appreciated the priorities of the youngster, a few also dubbed him a spoiled brat.

A user defended the Gen Z intern as they wrote, "I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here."

Interesting take!



I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees.

He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here. — Ishan Khatri | Google Ads Whizz (@TheIshanKhatri) July 20, 2023

Another individual with a completely different approach commented, "Wow, a Gen Z intern already mastering the art of demanding the impossible? Impressive. Good luck finding a start-up that pays you 40-50k for 5 hours of work. Let me know if you find a unicorn while you're at it."

Wow, a GenZ intern already mastering the art of demanding the impossible? Impressive. Good luck finding a start-up that pays you 40-50k for 5 hours of work. Let me know if you find a unicorn while you're at it. — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) July 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a user expressed how Gen Z interns in his team improved productivity by four times through process excellence.

On the contrary, we've had good experiences. Our GenZ interns pro-actively improved the productivity of one of our teams by 4x through process excellence. With some tough love and guidance, they do pretty well. They're scared of recession and are willing to go the extra mile. I_ — Sudarshan Kamath (@kamath_sutra) July 20, 2023

The woman shared the tweet on July 19. Since then, it has garnered 712K views along with around 6K likes.