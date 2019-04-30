Giant anaconda halts busy road in Brazil, video goes viral

A giant anaconda halted a busy road in Brazil as he was spotted trying to cross the road. The video of the anaconda has been shared on YouTube by SnakesAreUsTV and within just a few days, it has garnered huge attention across all social media platforms.

The viral video shows the giant anaconda first approaching slowly towards the road and within a few minutes, it slithers its way to a bush.

While the anaconda attempts to cross the road, people around watched it with amusement and many also stopped their vehicles to let the reptile pass.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the anaconda was over three-meters long and weighed up to 30 kgs. It came to the road to look for food.

"The green anaconda is the heaviest snake in the world and is much more at home in the water than on land. Fortunately, these locals in Brazil actually stop traffic to allow it safe passage," read the description on the video by SnakesAreUsTV.