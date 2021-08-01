हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Girl thrashes taxi driver in middle of street, WATCH viral video

A girl was recorded slapping a cab driver on the streets.

Girl thrashes taxi driver in middle of street, WATCH viral video

Lucknow: We often come across fights on Indian streets. In a recent development, a video of a girl hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow city’s Awadh crossing is being widely circulated online. The undated video was first shared on Twitter by a handle named Megh Updates with the caption, “Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason”. In another tweet, an update was also added saying, “Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these updated Viral Videos. She can be heard saying the Car Hit her”.

 

In the video, the woman can be seen slapping the cab driver in the middle of a zebra crossing blocking all other vehicles from passing and creating a traffic jam. Traffic police personnel can also be seen trying to intervene in the matter, however, the woman kept slapping the cab driver. In the background of the video, people can be heard saying, “yeh ladki badtameez hai, itte der takk koi ladka ladki ko maarta toh fir log kya karte?”. The video was likely recorded by a witness of the incident and as the girl kept dragging the driver by his collar and hitting him, the driver can be seen trying to come in front of the camera and saying, “Aaplog mahila police bulaye”.

And, when another man came to save the cab driver and stop the woman from hitting the driver anymore, the girl even hit him. When asked why she was thrashing the cab driver, the woman kept saying that his car hit her.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral postGirl slappingLucknow street fightTaxi driver slapped
Next
Story

OMG! 90 paisa spoon found in junk sold for 2 lakh in auction, deets inside

Must Watch

PT6M17S

Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on UP Election 2022