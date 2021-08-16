हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Girl's jaw-dropping backflips in red saree leave netizens amazed -- Watch

In the video posted on Instagram, a young girl is seen doing a fabulous back-flip in a red saree with her hair chasing the wind in open. 

Girl&#039;s jaw-dropping backflips in red saree leave netizens amazed -- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Social media is full of amazing videos showcasing the hidden talent of millions of people. If you are a regular internet surfer, then you may come across plenty of videos that illustrate the real talent of people.

In one such video, a young girl is seen doing backflips and to everyone's surprise, she is doing them wearing a saree. In the video posted on Instagram, the young girl is seen doing a fabulous backflip in a red saree with her hair chasing the wind in open. She makes the clip more interesting when she dabs after doing the backclips.

Watch:

The video was shared by a trained gymnast and since being on the Internet, it has bagged over 1.40 lakh views. 

ALSO WATCH:  Iranian girl plays ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on santoor, wins hearts on internet

