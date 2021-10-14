हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral news

Goodest boy! Golden retriever sets world record for holding 6 tennis balls in his mouth

Finley, a golden retriever from Canandaigua, New York, has bagged the Guinness World Record for "most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog”. 

Goodest boy! Golden retriever sets world record for holding 6 tennis balls in his mouth
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/finnyboymolloy

New Delhi: Dogs are not only best friends of humans but are also pretty sharp. We have heard tales of dogs rescuing people from danger and also fawned over their adorable videos on the internet. Now, one of the internet’s famous dogs has made it to Guinness World Record. 

Finley, a golden retriever from Canandaigua, New York, has bagged the Guinness World Record for "most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog”.  This canine is known for toting tennis balls.

Although he became a record holder on February 23, 2020, Finley’s name features in the 2022 version of the Guinness World Records book, according to People.com. 

The official website of Guinness World Records describes Finley as “a golden retriever who loves to swim, play fetch and chase the occasional animal that wanders into his backyard”. 

Soon after he got featured in the book, Finley’s owner Erin Molloy took to the ‘good boy’s’ Instagram page to share the news. "BIG NEWS! I can officially say that I am in the @guinnessworldrecords book for 2022! This of course wasn't easy, and certainly felt like forever and a day to accomplish! Thank you to all my friends and fans who have been following my tennis ball journey since the beginning," the post read. Finley can be seen smiling wide with a mouth full of six tennis balls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Finley (@finnyboymolloy)

 

Before Finley, the Guinness World record was set by a golden retriever named Augie in 2003 for holding five tennis balls at one time. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral newsGolden retrieverGuinness World RecordsdogsViral
Next
Story

OMG! Meteorite crashes through roof, lands at woman's bed near her head

Must Watch

PT12M40S

Mahanavami 2021: Whole country worshipping 'Maa Durga' on occasion of Mahanavami