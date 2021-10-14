Goodest boy! Golden retriever sets world record for holding 6 tennis balls in his mouth

New Delhi: Dogs are not only best friends of humans but are also pretty sharp. We have heard tales of dogs rescuing people from danger and also fawned over their adorable videos on the internet. Now, one of the internet’s famous dogs has made it to Guinness World Record.

Finley, a golden retriever from Canandaigua, New York, has bagged the Guinness World Record for "most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog”. This canine is known for toting tennis balls.

Although he became a record holder on February 23, 2020, Finley’s name features in the 2022 version of the Guinness World Records book, according to People.com.

The official website of Guinness World Records describes Finley as “a golden retriever who loves to swim, play fetch and chase the occasional animal that wanders into his backyard”.

Soon after he got featured in the book, Finley’s owner Erin Molloy took to the ‘good boy’s’ Instagram page to share the news. "BIG NEWS! I can officially say that I am in the @guinnessworldrecords book for 2022! This of course wasn't easy, and certainly felt like forever and a day to accomplish! Thank you to all my friends and fans who have been following my tennis ball journey since the beginning," the post read. Finley can be seen smiling wide with a mouth full of six tennis balls.

Before Finley, the Guinness World record was set by a golden retriever named Augie in 2003 for holding five tennis balls at one time.

