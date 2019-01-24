Google shown 'sahi raah' on Twitter by blogger who misses turn while using Google Map

A blogger, who took to microblogging site Twitter to crib about lack of clarity while using Google Maps, was in for a surprise from the search giant. It started with a hilarious tweet from a blogger named Kartik Arora.

On Tuesday, Arora wrote on Twitter, complaining about lack of clarity in instructions given while using Google Maps. He suggested Google to incorporate a simple mechanism of clearly stating if a person needs to take a flyover or not while following any route.

According to him, it was not possible for someone to notice “half millimetre deflection” on a 5-inch screen on mobile phone. He said that because of this missing instruction, he had to take a u-turn after travelling a distance of 2 km.

His tweet read, “Dear @Google

Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi?

Yours Truly,

2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi”

In English his tweet meant, “Dear Google, you made such good maps, but could have added one small feature, could have told clearly if one needs to take a flyover or leave it. How will a person check a half mm deflection on a 5-inch screen? Yours truly, a person taking a u-turn from 2-km distance.”

His tweet was widely shared on the microblogging platform, garnering over 7800 retweets and almost 20,000 likes.

But the most special response came from search giant Google itself.

Replying to Arora’s tweet, Google India thanked him for his feedback and for showing them “the right path”. Referring to Arora as a “humsafar (travel companion)”, Google India said the journey to keep getting better would never stop.

The tweet from Google India read, “Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar. (We thank users like you, who show us the right path. The journey to keep getting better won’t stop my fellow traveller).