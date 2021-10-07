हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ndakasi

Gorilla that went viral in 2019 dies in the arms of caretaker

A forest ranger in Democratic Republic of Congo clicked a selfie with two gorillas in 2019. It went viral.

Gorilla that went viral in 2019 dies in the arms of caretaker
Image: Twitter

Remember the super viral picture of 2019 in which two gorillas were seen posing with a forest ranger? One of the two gorillas, Ndakasi, has passed away at the age of 14 after prolonged illness. The other gorilla in the picture is named Matabishi.

The Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo has released a statement about the gorilla’s death with a heartbreaking photo. The caption reads, “It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi.”

The photo shows the same person who took the viral selfie in 2019 with Ndakasi. It seems she breathed her last in the arms of her caregiver, Andre Bauma.

Ndakasi was orphaned like many other gorillas due to gorilla killings by the armed militia nearly a decade back.

Bauma, in his conversation with a publication, said that he felt like a life-long friend with Ndakasi and it helped him understand the ways of nature. He said he was thankful that he got this chance to understand the delicate nature of human and wildlife balance.

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for Ndakasi.

