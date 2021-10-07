Gorilla that went viral in 2019 dies in the arms of caretaker

Remember the super viral picture of 2019 in which two gorillas were seen posing with a forest ranger? One of the two gorillas, Ndakasi, has passed away at the age of 14 after prolonged illness. The other gorilla in the picture is named Matabishi.

The Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo has released a statement about the gorilla’s death with a heartbreaking photo. The caption reads, “It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi.”

The photo shows the same person who took the viral selfie in 2019 with Ndakasi. It seems she breathed her last in the arms of her caregiver, Andre Bauma.

It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi. C’est avec une profonde tristese que Virunga annonce le décès du gorille de montagne orpheliné Ndakasi.https://t.co/GdkJbhWESz pic.twitter.com/bsCKdEq8tB — Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) October 5, 2021

Ndakasi was orphaned like many other gorillas due to gorilla killings by the armed militia nearly a decade back.

Bauma, in his conversation with a publication, said that he felt like a life-long friend with Ndakasi and it helped him understand the ways of nature. He said he was thankful that he got this chance to understand the delicate nature of human and wildlife balance.

The selfie of the century. They are Ndakasi & Ndeze, both female #gorillas were orphaned & grown at Senkwekwe centre at DRC. So decided to pose with the caretakers Mathieu and Patrick. Currently killing the internet. This centre is specially made for orphan mountain gorillas. pic.twitter.com/F2Kemjqe0r — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 22, 2019

Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world for Ndakasi.

Live TV