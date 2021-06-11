Growing beard in COVID-19? Here's everything you need to be aware of

Coronavirus has completely changed the way we live our lives. The lockdown has altered our lifestyle. We stopped going out, we started working from home, many have started cooking and many more. One thing that got affected by the pandemic is the personal care industry.

The salons, spa and other spaces were closed down and as a result, many have started growing beard and hair. Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out has completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has created a huge demand for easy-to-use grooming tools and do-it-yourself (DIY) styling products.

Growing a beard in a pandemic?

The beard looks good on men and makes them feel good too but is it really safe to grow a beard in a pandemic? We have some important details for you if facial hair is your area of interest.

As per Dr Anthony M. Rossi, who is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology told the healthline.com, "if you have a very bushy beard that goes in the area where a mask covers and over your jaw line and onto your neck, it can create an improper seal with the mask, thereby allowing particles and airflow to go between you and the mask."

This implies that when cough, speak or even breath the virus droplets may not be able to be contained within your mask and may escape the edges of your mask. And vice versa, that is if you come in contact with a virus it can enter through the edges of your mask if you have a long bushy beard. Therefore, there is a need to trim your beard.

Follow these simple ways to be safe and cool with your facial hair:

Beard trimmer provides precision, easiness and a salon-like trim and style in few simple steps. To maintain a clean beard, it is important to use a product that gives facial hair neat and sharp cuts. Therefore, the use of trimmers that come with a set of clippers or multiple length settings allows precision for an even trim. The first thing before you shave is to decide the shape of your beard to suit your face. For instance, for rounder faces, keeping a fuller beard is recommended while for a slimmer look, sport a more streamlined and refined beard. Once you have shaved the beard into shape, apply beard oil to keep your beard soft, healthy, and moisturized.

In summers, due to the weather, one tends to sweat more than usual, often leading to the growth of bacteria. When combined with dirt and dust that sticks to the sweat, your skin can end up in breakouts and pimples. To keep these at bay, wash your face twice a day using a face wash. Facial tools like a facial cleanser can also be used to remove skin impurities. Havells SC5070 Facial Cleanser is extremely user-friendly for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation. This premium product also comes with multiple operation modes. In addition, the device is water-resistant. Fitted with smart alerts, it will light you up in just one use.

Now that you cannot go to salons and need to tend to your hair at home, starting with a hair spa can be a good idea. To do so, oil your hair first and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then, take a towel and dip it in hot water. Now, wrap the towel around your hair so that the steam helps the oil penetrate deeper inside your scalp. The next step is to wash your hair with a good quality shampoo and conditioner. Post this step, you can style your hair with the Havells HD3162 Men`s Hair Dryer which comes with a thin concentrator designed for a focussed blow-dry and salon-worthy results.

Keeping hair growth at bay helps to maintain body hygiene, especially during summers and when the weather is humid. A body groomer provides comfortable trimming of unwanted body hair. It gets rid of hair from various body areas such as the chest, armpits and legs. Designed for comfortable trimming of the hair, a body groomer is best to be used on longer hair. Since it takes time to groom yourself, you should look for a body groomer that you can easily hold for longer durations. Additionally, a good body groomer is ergonomically designed to allow easy handling and usage.

(Inputs from IANS)

