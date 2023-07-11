Gujarat Police Woman Constable Looks After Baby While Mother Sits For Exam

Being kind to others and showing love and generosity can have a remarkable and magical impact. Recently, an inspiring incident caught attention on the internet, highlighting the power of empathy and kindness. In Odhav, Ahmedabad, a female constable earned a lot of praise for her compassionate act, which let a mother write an exam. So, what did the constable do? Well, she took care of the child while the mother appeared for an exam. The incident unfolded at the centre of the Gujarat High Court's Peon Recruitment examination on Sunday, where the female constable was deployed.

In photos shared by the Ahmedabad Police's Twitter handle, the female constable, identified as Daya Ben, is seen holding and playing with the six-month-old baby, while the mother focused on the examination inside the centre.

While the kid looked quite calm and in a playful mood, the constable was seen handling the baby in a diligent manner.

“Daya, a woman police constable, came to the aid of a mother who was taking her exams in Odhav, Ahmedabad. The constable stepped in when the infant started crying, allowing the mother to continue her exams without worrying about the child,” stated the Twitter post.

As per the post, the woman examinee — with her six-month-old son — arrived at the Odhav exam hall as a candidate for the post of a peon at the Gujarat High Court. Right before her exam was about to start, the baby started crying and that’s when constable Daya Ben decided to intervene and help the woman. She offered to look after the infant for the entire duration of the exam. Thanks to her intervention, the baby’s mother could complete the paper.

The pictures have gone viral on social media, with many praising the woman constable for her gesture.

