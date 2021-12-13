हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 and Chandigarh surges big time in search, see graphs

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu beat out 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe this year.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 and Chandigarh surges big time in search, see graphs

After a wait of more than two decades, Chandigarh’s Harnaaz Sandhu finally brought home the Miss Universe crown. The 21-year-old won the title Sunday night at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

"I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of great pride," said Harnaaz.

Sandhu beat out 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe. Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay was the runner-up and second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

Image

The Miss Universe Organisation posted the news on their official Instagram handle, with a clip showing last year’s winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowning an overjoyed Harnaaz.

The young model will bring home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won in 2000.

Image

Sandhu believes that pageants are a platform where women come forward to celebrate sisterhood and womanhood and people across the world celebrate their beauty queens and their successes with great pride.

Indians started searching about various aspects of Sandhu’s personality after the news of her win broke on Monday morning.

Image

While many searched about her height, past winners, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, a lot of search surge also happened on Chandigarh, the place she hails from. Some also looked up for Mr World and motivational speaker Harnaam Kaur.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralHarnaaz Kaur SandhuHarnaam KaurGoogle searchMiss Universe 2021
Next
Story

'There is hope': Internet hails man for saving monkey by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation - Watch viral video

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Neeraj Chopra To Shehnaaz Gill: Here's what Indians searched most on Google in 2021