Haunting: Ghost In Workplace; Security Guard Interacts With Invisible Identity

The question of the existence of ghosts and invisible identities has always been surrounded by two different beliefs. One who has complete faith in their existence and the others who don’t have faith in such things. However, haunted movies are most watched and loved by a large audience but what if haunting events happen in real life?

A strange video went viral on the internet where a man was seen interacting with an invisible identity in the middle of the night. He was seen welcoming and assisting a not-seen entity while working. The haunting recording shocks internet users who are not able to stop reacting to the video.

The video was posted by CCTV Idiots who have around 3.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) with with the caption, “Security guard welcomes invisible guests at 3 am”

Watch The Video Here:

Security guard welcomes invisible guest at 3am pic.twitter.com/xpbTN6fpsA — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 5, 2024

In the viral recording, at around 3 am, the door of the workplace opens automatically and the guard sitting on the chair stands up and welcomes the unseen visitor. He removes the security check as if someone was entering the place, while no identity is seen there by the naked eye. He then guides the way of the uninvited guest and helps it with the wheelchair. Also, was seen talking to the invisible entity the whole time.

Netizens are caught up with varied reactions to the viral video. Some of them called it a haunting paranormal activity while others called it the hallucination of the security guard.

One of the users said, “It’s not the front door that’s concerning, at the end the wheelchair was facing sideways, at that point if you notice he only had one hand on it, then it turns. You can’t one can turn a wheel chair like that from his position. As if someone actually set down on it. Look closely”

Another said, “He was so bored he was pretending to help someone haha”

Third added, “I am sure he will resign his job when he will see CCTV footage.”