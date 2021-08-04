हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HDFC

HDFC's job circular '2021 passed out candidates are not eligible' goes viral, bank issues clarification

HDFC's job circular shared by a Twittter user

New Delhi: An HDFC job circular which read that '2021 passed out candidates are not eligible' has gone viral on social media, resulting in India's one of the largest private sector banks issuing a clarification.

"This is a typo and we regret the error," the HDFC spokesperson replied to a Twitter user on Tuesday (August 3, 2021). 

The spokesperson added further that graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria. 

The newspaper advertisement had invited graduates aged below 28 for a walk-in interview in Madurai. 

"We have already issued the correct advertisement shared here," HDFC said after the recruitment circular became a talking point on social media.

While some users called the older advertisement 'absurd', some made fun of the 'Corona batch'.

