A joyous birthday celebration turned into a heart-breaking tragedy in Vapi, Gujarat, when a 37-year-old woman collapsed and died of cardiac arrest during her five-year-old son’s birthday party. The incident, which took place on September 14, was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media, shocking viewers nationwide.

The deceased, Yaminiben Barot, was a resident of the Chharwada area in Vapi. According to her family members and hotel staff, she showed no signs of distress before the sudden collapse that claimed her life. The CCTV footage from Hotel Royal Shelter's banquet hall captures Yaminiben in the moments leading up to her tragic fall. She was seen holding her son and moving around the stage with no signs of fatigue or discomfort. Shortly after handing her son to her husband, Dhaval Barot, Yaminiben is seen checking her forehead, appearing slightly uneasy. In a matter of seconds, she collapsed to the floor, attempting to grab her husband’s shoulder as she fell.

The party guests rushed to her aid, and Yaminiben was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. Sadly, despite their best efforts, doctors could not revive her, and she was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest.

Hotel manager Mohammad Amin, who confirmed the incident, said, "The couple had organized a birthday party for their son's fifth birthday. Everything was going smoothly until, just before lunch, Yaminiben suddenly collapsed. Her relatives rushed her to the hospital, and we later found out she had passed away from cardiac arrest."

The sudden death of Yaminiben has left her family and the community in shock, turning what was meant to be a day of celebration into a devastating moment of loss.