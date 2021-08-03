हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Hidden Paradise! THIS spot in Uttarakhand is better than any exotic foreign location, WATCH viral video

The video has received more than 1.14 lakh views and 4.4 thousand likes in less than a month. 

Hidden Paradise! THIS spot in Uttarakhand is better than any exotic foreign location, WATCH viral video

Dehradun: COVID-19 was one of the most catastrophic things that has happened to the tourism industry. Thankfully with the caseload going down and infection coming down, people have started travelling again. Everyone aspires to go to exotic locations such as Mauritius, Maldives but many times, the budget is a concern. Do not worry, we have a location for you that is no less than any other place. In a video, a YouTuber has posted a video about beautiful water body in Uttarakhand. He has gone ahead and called it a Hidden paradise!

The video was posted on channel Puneet malhotra vlogs. The video shows an extremely picturesque location in Dehradun. This place is so serene and beautiful that you will fall in love with it. The water is emerald green in colour and transparent. The place exerts very posh and refreshing vibes. 

The Youtuber reaches the spot on his bike and has also revealed that the place has gone really viral in recent times. He also shows us how people are littering the environment by throwing plastic bottles, bags. We request you to please refrain from such activities and do make sure that you are keeping our environment clean. 

The Youtuber has also said that "Nowadays due to landslides this place is having a high flow of water, it's a request as well as guide for you to avoid this place. Sometimes water level is very low and sometimes it's high."

This place is no less than any exotic foreign location, but please make sure that you are safe and are keeping every SOP in mind. The video has received more than 1.14 lakh views and 4.4 thousand likes in less than a month. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral postUttarakhandViral Uttarakhand videoViral video
Next
Story

Love food? Check this colossal Chicken-roll, WATCH mouth-watering video

Must Watch

PT41M24S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Aug 03, 2021