Hidden Paradise! THIS spot in Uttarakhand is better than any exotic foreign location, WATCH viral video

Dehradun: COVID-19 was one of the most catastrophic things that has happened to the tourism industry. Thankfully with the caseload going down and infection coming down, people have started travelling again. Everyone aspires to go to exotic locations such as Mauritius, Maldives but many times, the budget is a concern. Do not worry, we have a location for you that is no less than any other place. In a video, a YouTuber has posted a video about beautiful water body in Uttarakhand. He has gone ahead and called it a Hidden paradise!

The video was posted on channel Puneet malhotra vlogs. The video shows an extremely picturesque location in Dehradun. This place is so serene and beautiful that you will fall in love with it. The water is emerald green in colour and transparent. The place exerts very posh and refreshing vibes.

The Youtuber reaches the spot on his bike and has also revealed that the place has gone really viral in recent times. He also shows us how people are littering the environment by throwing plastic bottles, bags. We request you to please refrain from such activities and do make sure that you are keeping our environment clean.

The Youtuber has also said that "Nowadays due to landslides this place is having a high flow of water, it's a request as well as guide for you to avoid this place. Sometimes water level is very low and sometimes it's high."

This place is no less than any exotic foreign location, but please make sure that you are safe and are keeping every SOP in mind. The video has received more than 1.14 lakh views and 4.4 thousand likes in less than a month.