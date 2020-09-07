Hilarious video! Turtle hi-fives alligator as it swims past in viral clip — Check out

Have you ever seen a turtle giving a 'high-five' to another deadly predator and not worrying about its life? Well, a hilarious video has been floating around the internet, featuring an alligator and a tortoise, which shows them giving each other a high-five, thus signalling about an uncommon understanding between them.

The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by 'Gators Daily' which regularly shares videos and updates regarding the scaly-skinned reptile. The video is titled '- 'gator and turtle high five'.

In the 0.7-second long clip, the tiny reptile with a bony shell is seen swimming towards a still-lying alligator in the water. The duo meet and greet each other with a high-five before the turtle moves on.

Normally, one cannot imagine these two animals getting along like this knowing well that turtles are food items for alligators. And netizens pointed out about this unlikely friendship between them in the comment box.

Take a look:

gator and turtle high five pic.twitter.com/CP8ElZkSZo — Gators Daily (@GatorsDaily) September 4, 2020

Interestingly, the rap song playing in the video makes it even more comical and interesting than it is. On the microblogging site, the 7 seconds long video has received 174.5k retweets and 588.3k likes.

