हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Hilarious video! Turtle hi-fives alligator as it swims past in viral clip — Check out

In the 0.7-second long clip, the tiny reptile with a bony shell is seen swimming towards a still-lying alligator in the water. The duo meets and greets each other with a high-five before the tiny creature decides to move on. 

Hilarious video! Turtle hi-fives alligator as it swims past in viral clip — Check out

Have you ever seen a turtle giving a 'high-five' to another deadly predator and not worrying about its life? Well, a hilarious video has been floating around the internet, featuring an alligator and a tortoise, which shows them giving each other a high-five, thus signalling about an uncommon understanding between them.

The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by 'Gators Daily'  which regularly shares videos and updates regarding the scaly-skinned reptile. The video is titled '- 'gator and turtle high five'. 

In the 0.7-second long clip, the tiny reptile with a bony shell is seen swimming towards a still-lying alligator in the water. The duo meet and greet each other with a high-five before the turtle moves on. 

Normally, one cannot imagine these two animals getting along like this knowing well that turtles are food items for alligators. And netizens pointed out about this unlikely friendship between them in the comment box. 

Take a look:

Interestingly, the rap song playing in the video makes it even more comical and interesting than it is. On the microblogging site, the 7 seconds long video has received 174.5k retweets and 588.3k likes.
 

 

Tags:
Viral videoTrending videoViralWildlifeTurtleCrocodileNature
Next
Story

Viral video: Teenaged Jalandhar girl fights two phone snatchers armed with sharp weapons
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Video: Cow pulled calf from leopard’s jaws