Horrific! Deep-sea diver attacked by swordfish 721 feet below the surface - Watch viral video here

New Delhi: A minute-long video of an unprovoked swordfish attacking a deep-sea diver 721 feet below the surface has resurfaced on the internet and is now going viral.

According to the reports, the video is from Brazil coast, where a deep-sea diver was walking along the ocean floor 721 feet below the surface when out of nowhere a 5-foot-long swordfish strikes his oxygen tank and gets trapped in his scuba gear.

The video shows the swordfish trying really hard to get out of there and thrashing wildly but its nose got stuck in the tank. However, the diver managed to climb the guiding rope and into the diving bell.

The unsettling footage is of the incident that occurred in April 2016 and was captured by a fellow diver with the help of an underwater torch.

Watch the viral video here:

Diver gets attacked by swordfish at 721 feet (220 m) below the surface pic.twitter.com/pXHtgIILrX — Domenico (@AvatarDomy2) March 10, 2022

