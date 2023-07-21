trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638426
Horrific: Woman Narrowly Escapes Two-Car Crash In Argentina, Video Goes Viral

Security camera footage of the exact moment when two vehicles crashed into each other, and a woman narrowly escaping the crash has gone viral. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Horrific: Woman Narrowly Escapes Two-Car Crash In Argentina, Video Goes Viral Image: Twitter

A security footage captured a horrific accident on a CCTV camera in Argentina and the video has gone viral since then. The footage is from La Plata, a city in Argentina and is shared by La Plata City Council. The video is uploaded by Reuters on their official Twitter handle, revealing the severity of the crash. But more than the accident itself, the footage of the car crash reveals how a woman narrowly escaped the incident, that involves two cars. 

The incident reportedly took place on July 19, 2023 in La Plata, the capital city of Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. As seen in the security camera footage taken probably from a traffic light camera shows an intersection of the road, where a woman wearing black coloured clothes is seen crossing the road. 


The CCTV captures the exact moment when two speeding vehicles crashed into each other, and the angle of the crash was such that the woman escaped the crash narrowly. Two black coloured SUVs rammed into each other while crossing the red light, altering their usual course. 

The woman was right in the middle of the crash, but was unhurt in the incident as one of the cars crashed into a public bus, while the other one stopped in the middle of the road. Seeing the speed at which the two cars collided with each other, the woman would barely have survived if luck had it otherwise. 

Later, the drivers involved in the accident and the woman were attended by the emergency services. However, before the emergency services arrived, the driver involved in the accident approached the woman as the pedestrians and other people helped the other driver involved in the accident.

