'Horrifying': Mutant calf born with 'human face' in Argentina shocks Twitter and us too

New Delhi: A mutant calf with 'human face' shocked the internet on Monday when it was born in north of Argentina. The videos of the calf doing the rounds on social media reveal that the animal was born with a nose and a mouth. However, it only loved for two hours.

The Sun reports that the calf could not support the weight of its own head and hence, it died. The report also added that it was born with a malformed skull which is why it had an unusual appearance.

The videos showed the calf lying on the grass and appeared to be a bit reluctant. The first video of the calf was posted by a farmer from the area, after which it has been picked up across all social media platforms.

"It could be a rare genetic mutation," Genetics expert Nicolas Magnago was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"Mutation is a change in the DNA sequencing that was transferred to the cow's offspring. It was a spontaneous mutation caused by the action of mutagens, physical, chemical or biological agents, which altered its genetic sequencing," he added.

"I don't think I'll be sleeping tonight," read a reaction of a Twitter user after seeing the video while another person added, "Tell me this does not creep you out."

"Hey. If you're looking for some nightmare fuel, go ahead and google #mutantcalf. It's actually horrifying, you’ve been warned," wrote another user.

Bizarre, isn't it?

